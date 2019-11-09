Twitter goes wild after this simple KFC marriage proposal

A man’s decision to propose to his girlfriend inside of a KFC restaurant in South Africa has gone viral globally.

Surrounded by red plastic chairs, the man is seen going down on one knee as the crowd around him claps and cheers as he slides a ring onto his partner’s finger.

The woman, who is seated with a portion of golden fries, wipes away tears of joy.

On Thursday, KFC publicly thanked Malobola who took the video for “capturing the beautiful moment” and sharing it with the world. Then it appealed for help finding the couple.

“Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin’ Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love,” they appealed.

Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser 😊 DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin’ Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love 😍❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019



The post had been retweeted more than 20,000 times by the time of publishing this story and the hashtag #KFCProposal started trending.

POSITIVE

While some social media commentary poked fun at the man’s decision to choose KFC as the venue to pop the question, most reactions were positive.

South African companies, businesses and wealthy South Africans have offered to help pay for the couple’s, honeymoon, gifts and let them have a wedding of their dreams.

On Friday, KFC South Africa said it would be meeting with the couple and vowed to keep people posted on any developments. “South Africa, you guys are amazing!” the restaurant tweeted.

Here are just but a few of the offers that the couple have been offered:

Ayyy congratulations to the lovely couple. I know you’re breathing easy. Wanna gift you guys two VIP tickets to the Africans Unite Concert on November 24 in South Africa. #AfricansUnite #KFCProposal #KFCWedding @KFCSA https://t.co/4sjTKDK5mp pic.twitter.com/cuyHL2Ahjq — Jidenna (@Jidenna) November 8, 2019

These honeymoon destinations look far. Someone needs to drive them there. We got you.😉 #KFCProposal https://t.co/oiOMWX48Zp — Audi South Africa (@audisouthafrica) November 8, 2019

Because every wedding needs a venue @comicconafrica together with #ReedExhibitionsAfrica Would would like to offer the @ticketprodome as the venue to accommodate the epic #StreetwiseWedding #KFCPropsal #KFCcouple — Comic Con Africa (@ComicConAfrica) November 9, 2019

Hey mzansi’s favourite couple! Your honeymoon is on us! #kululaholidays are giving you a holiday in Cape Town, incl flights and 5 nights accommodation. ✈️🎉💚🏖️ #KFCProposal — kulula (@kulula) November 8, 2019

Alilililili 👰🏾🤵🏾. @KFCSA We would LOVE to be part of this beautiful love story 😍. Let us bless this union with a fully installed Explora and 12 months DStv Compact subscription 🙌🙌🏻🙌🏾. Congratulations! ❤️ #KFCProposal https://t.co/Bw7p1H25fn — DStv (@DStv) November 8, 2019

Anyone offered books to the #KFCProposal couple yet? They deserve a home library packed with African Literature. We can facilitate this easily. — Abantu Book Festival (@Abantu_) November 9, 2019