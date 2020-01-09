TSC acts after parents lynch female teacher over poor results

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has withdrawn all teachers from Ndooni Primary school, Kitui County where a female tutor was on Monday lynched by parents who were protesting poor examination results.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia on Thursday condemned the incident and condoled with family relatives, friends of the victim Daisy Mbathe.

“The Commission has with immediate effect withdrawn the six TSC teachers who have been working at the school,” she said in a statement signed by Director of Administration.

Meanwhile, two suspects arrested in connection with the brutal murder and lynching of a middle-aged female primary school teacher in Mutitu, Kitui East were on Thursday arraigned in a Kitui court.

Wambua Mwangangi and Chris Kyalo Muli are suspected to have been part of a mob that killed and lynched Ms Mbathe, a teacher at Ndooni Primary School, on January 6, 2020.

The mob, which reportedly comprised of parents of the school in which the slain teacher taught, is alleged to have perpetrated the crime over the school’s wanting performance in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

PENDING CONCLUSION

Kitui Resident Magistrate, Felistus Nekesa, granted an application by Mutito detectives to detain the suspects at Mutitu Police Station for 21 days pending conclusion of investigations into the murder.

In Nairobi, Mrs Macharia further said the commission would not post any teachers to the school until their security is assured.

“The Commission wishes to inform the public that it takes the safety of teachers seriously. Further, the commission will not hesitate to take necessary measures including petitioning for the closure of institutions where the security of teachers is at risk,” said Mrs macharia.

On Thursday, teachers’ unions, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teacher’s union (Kuppet) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), also condemned the killing and called on police to investigate the matter speedily.

Kuppet secretary general Akelo Misori also asked Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha to close the school to allow investigations into the incident.

“We condemn this heinous act in the strongest terms possible. It is inconceivable that learning can take place in the environment created by this killing,” said Prof Magoha.