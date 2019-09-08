Trial of the man accused of murdering Ugandan musician Radio begins

The trial of a man accused of murdering renowned Ugandan singer Moses Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio has commenced at a Kampala court.

The popular artiste succumbed to injuries sustained during a brawl at the De Bar, a popular entertainment joint in the Ugandan capital in January 2018.

And now, Godfrey Wamala alias Troy, who is accused of committing the capital offence, has been paraded in court.

“He is the gentleman who took my brother’s life Mowezey Radio. I know him by face and name he is called Troy. I knew Radio for 10 years,” producer David Ebanget, who is the first witness called up, told the court.

The court also heard that a frustrated Radio poured beer on some people at the bar, before one Pamela Musimie and another person, only identified as Ategeka, intervened by taking Radio out of the bar.

Outside the bar, Wamala allegedly grabbed the singer and beat him up.

After the assault, Wamala allegedly took off and hid until a few weeks later when he surrendered himself to the police when Radio had already died.