Tragic girl, 17, raped by Facebook lover, 2 other men

A love relationship that started on Facebook involving a 17-year-old girl has ended up as a defilement case after the minor was sexually assaulted by three men, including her online lover.

The girl, a resident of Homa Bay County, had travelled many kilometres to Vihiga County to meet her newfound lover after a couple of steamy messages shared between them.

According to the minor, she met the man whom she only identified as Vincent – his Facebook name – on Facebook this year and they later agreed to meet.

Her Facebook lover invited her to his Mbale home in Vihiga County on June 5 where the two strangers met and spent a night together.

The 17-year-old sat her KCPE examination last year but did not join Form One and has been living with her aunt in Mbita since then.

Join Form One

She narrated that Vincent defiled her on the night of June 5 and threw her out of the house, prompting her to seek help to enable her return to Homa Bay.

This is when she met a boda boda operator identified as Davies who took her to a lodging in Kakamega where they spent the night together.

In a move that further complicated the minor’s visit to Vihiga and turning it into a total nightmare, Davies also disappeared leaving her stranded.

She then met the third man who after listening to her tribulations, offered to take her back to Vincent’s house.

They found Vincent’s house locked and the man offered to host her for the night where again, he defiled her.

In a movie-like narration that saw her take one wrong turn after another, she ended up falling in the hands of three beasts who defiled her before abandoning her.

A woman came to her rescue on June 10, five days after the horrible experiences.

She had earlier lied to her aunt in Mbita that she was visiting her mother for a weekend stay so as secure time to meet her Facebook “friend”.

Recorded her ordeal

The woman she met on June 10 took her to Mbale police station where she recorded her ordeal. The police reached her mother on phone inviting her to the police station.

The experience has left her traumatised as all her defilers insisted on unprotected sex.

Her mother said she had been struggling to reach her daughter since her “disappearance”- in vain and was surprised when she received a call asking her to go to Mbale police station.

“I have never been to this county before. My home is in Homa Bay County,” she said, shocked at what befell her fourth-born child.

She is now trying to pursue justice for her daughter who is a minor. “The man who called her to this place should be arrested,” she said.

Vihiga County police commander Leonard Omolo did not divulge details only saying investigations are underway.