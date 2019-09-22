Tragedy as man drowns while trying to make underwater marriage proposal

A man drowned while trying to make an underwater marriage proposal to his girlfriend during a vacation trip in Tanzania.

In a video shared on September 20, 2019, the man by the name Steven Weber Jr. is seen underwater trying to propose to his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine.

He is seen displaying a paper with a handwritten message that reads: “ I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you but Everything I love about you, I love you more every day,”

He then turns over the paper to display the message “Will you marry me.”

That is followed by Weber wiping out a small black box containing a ring as Antoine excitedly laughs in the background.

Antoine posted about the tragic accident on her Facebook page early Friday with photos and videos of the proposal.

‘There are no words adequate enough to honor the beautiful soul that is Steven Weber, Jr. You were a bright light to everyone you encountered,” she wrote.

“You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, “Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!.

“We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable.

“Just a couple days before you died, you said to me, ‘I’ve seen a few cancer patients on this trip, and it dawned on me that this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that people want to experience before they die. And here we are in the prime of our lives doing this. We are so blessed'”, Antoine goes on in her tribute.

“Yes, we were, my perfect love, my angel, my soul. Yes, we were, and I will carry the blessing of the love we shared with me forever. I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next… I love you so much, and I always will,” she continues.

Antoine ends her post by asking people to pray for the family and friends of the late Weber.