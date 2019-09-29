Tragedy as 74-year-old granny falls to her death in family borehole

A 74-year-old woman was found dead on Saturday inside a family borehole in Lugari in Kakamega County.

According to family members, Ruth Mulongo excused herself to go for a short call but took long to return inside.

Maturu Assistant chief Festus Mukechi said the deceased’s daughter became worried after the mother took long to return to the house.

“The daughter became worried after the mother took too long to return, and when she checked on her, she heard the deceased screaming inside the well,” said the chief.

Neighbours and villagers tried to rescue her but lack of equipment to access the deep borehole made it impossible.

INVESTIGATION

According Mukechi, it is police officers from Matete who managed to retrieve the body after they arrived at the scene of the accident later on.

The body was later taken to Chebaiywa Mortuary in the neighboring Uasin Gishu County.

Officers are now investigating the incident to establish how the granny fell into the borehole.

Some villagers are claiming that the granny might have killed herself following family rows over land ownership.