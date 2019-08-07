Tourist, guide and porters rescued after getting lost in Mt Kenya National Park

A tourist, a guide and two porters, who got lost while on an adventure in Mount Kenya National Park, have been found and evacuated by a rescue team from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

The group of four spent six days in the forest after losing their way while descending the mountain, having scaled the mountain to point Lenana, which is 10,000 feet above sea level.

HEAD OF ELEPHANTS

In a press statement released on Wednesday, KWS said the troop of four lost their way when they changed their route through Kamweti area, which is not a designated gate, and came face-to-face with a herd of elephants.

The sight of the elephants sent the panic-stricken quartet scampering for safety, thus missing their trail.

They were however able to call for assistance from a KWS ranger.

RESCUE TEAM

A KWS mountain rescue team promptly swung into action leading to the rescue and evacuation of the four using a chopper on Tuesday.

According to KWS, one of the porters fell victim to mountain sickness during that period, rendering him unable to walk without assistance.

KWS said the porter is responding well to medication.