How to Kiss, Afcon 2019, Ebola among top Kenyan Google searches in June

Google has released the top searches by Kenyans in the month of June, with the African Cup of Nations coming tops as the most searched item.

In the ‘How to’ category, the most ding search was, How to apply for census jobs – a query that is recurring with the 2019 census fast approaching with a promise of 164,000 new job opportunities for Kenyans.

‘How to apply for a green card’ also featured in the searches, as people went online to find out the newly added terms and conditions that the process involved.

Kenyans also searched for ‘How to pay Tala loan’, ‘How to check CRB status’, ‘How to pay KPLC token’ and ‘How to kiss’.

Top Google Searches in Kenya in June:

1. AFCON – AFCON 2019 is ongoing in Egypt. The tournament kicked off on June 21 and is expected to end on July 19. The Kenyan national team, Harambee Stars, played against Algeria, Tanzania and Senegal in the group stages, but has since exited the tournament. Football being one of the most loved sport by Kenyans, perhaps explains why its the most searched item.

2. FIFA Women’s World Cup – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 has been hosted by France since June 7 and will end on July 7, 2019. The Women’s World Cup is contested by 24 women’s national teams in the member associations of FIFA with matches staged in nine cities in France.

3. Malik Heights fire – The Malik Heights fire incident that occurred in early June and led to the destruction of property worth Sh 600 million was came in third in the list. CCTV footage at the premise showed the image of a man, who was later identified as a former employee holding a jerrican and sprinkling what was believed to be petrol before lighting the fire.

4. KRA – June is also the month in which Kenyans file their KRA returns. Being known for last minute rushes, it is no wonder that the KRA portal was searched by a huge number of Kenyans in June.

5. KNBS census – Census is yet to be conducted in the month of August and many Kenyans who wish to apply for the one-month job are searching on google for the process of application which will see a census recruitment scheduled for between June 11 and June 24 will hire more than 164,000 Kenyans.

6. Father’s Day – At number six was Father’s Day, commemorated on Sunday 16th June. Millions of Kenyans were looking up different special ways to honor and celebrate the men and fathers in their lives.

7. Margaret Ogola – At number seven was the Google Doodle on the 12th of June in celebration of the late Dr Margaret Ogola. She was an activist, doctor and award-winning author of the novel, The River and the Source and its sequel, I Swear by Apollo. The River and the Source follows four generations of Kenyan women in a rapidly changing country and society.

8. Esther Passaris – The eighth most searched item was Nairobi women representative, Esther Passaris. Kenyans went online to search for her after the Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, claimed she was telling people that he does not answer her phone calls. This caused a feud between the two leaders that began during the Madaraka Day celebration.

9. Ebola – A suspected case of Ebola was in June reported in a Kericho hospital and become the ninth top search and this sent Kenyans online.

10. Kenyan new currency – At number 10 on the searches was the new Kenyan currency that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 56th Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok on June 1, 2019. Kenyans went online to see the designs of the new currency and to learn how to spot counterfeit notes.