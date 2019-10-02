Three men arrested after for-cash-threesome gay sex goes wrong

Three men were on Tuesday arrested and arraigned at the Kajiado Law Courts for allegedly engaging in homosexuality.

The three, George Sane from Kajiado, Martin Kithure and Dickens Ouma both from Mombasa, were charged with the offence of engaging in an unnatural act.

The court heard that Mr Sane, a teacher at Marhab Girls Secondary School in Kajiado, had sexual intercourse with Kithure and Ouma but later failed to pay up for act as had been earlier agreed.

According to the court documents, the three men started their conversation on Facebook and went ahead to arrange a meeting in Kajiado.

The investigating team told the court that it is in Kajiado that the three accused men sealed a deal for their intended sexual act.

It was alleged that Sane agreed to pay Kithure and Ouma Sh 10,000 each for having sex with them.

PAYMENT ROW

After the sexual act it’s alleged that Sane refused to pay the two men as earlier agreed and insisted on paying them Sh 5,000 each.

Following the disagreement the two young men reported the matter at Kajiado Police Station.

The police arrested all of them and arraigned for practicing homosexuality.

They were released on a cash bail of Sh 100,000 each after they all denied the charges.