Three feared dead after night fire razes down city lodging

Share this via PWA

Members of the public mill outside a lodging near Nairobi bus station which was burnt down on Tuesday night. PHOTO | NYABOGA KIAGE

Members of the public mill outside a lodging near Nairobi bus station which was burnt down on Tuesday night. PHOTO | NYABOGA KIAGE





Three people are feared to have lost their lives in a Tuesday night fire incident that razed down a lodging near Nairobi bus station.

Nairobi county police boss Mr Philip Ndolo told Nairobi News that the fire started when a gas cylinder exploded.

The lodging is associated with touts who operate within bus station.

LOUD BANG

“Fire engines were quickly mobilised and the fire got contained within a short time,” said Mr Ndolo.

According to eye witnesses, a loud bang was heard followed by wails as people rushed out of the busy joint.

By Wednesday morning, the bodies were yet to be taken out of the lodge.