Three feared dead after night fire razes down city lodging

By Nyaboga Kiage June 12th, 2019 1 min read

Three people are feared to have lost their lives in a Tuesday night fire incident that razed down a lodging near Nairobi bus station.

Nairobi county police boss Mr Philip Ndolo told Nairobi News that the fire started when a gas cylinder exploded.

The lodging is associated with touts who operate within bus station.

Members of the public mill outside a lodging near Nairobi bus station which was burnt down on Tuesday night. PHOTO | NYABOGA KIAGE
LOUD BANG

“Fire engines were quickly mobilised and the fire got contained within a short time,” said Mr Ndolo.

According to eye witnesses, a loud bang was heard followed by wails as people rushed out of the busy joint.

By Wednesday morning, the bodies were yet to be taken out of the lodge.

Nyaboga Kiage


