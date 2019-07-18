Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagLife

This thesis presented at UoN has everyone mesmerized

By Hilary Kimuyu July 18th, 2019 2 min read

A Doctor of Laws thesis presented at the University of Nairobi has not gone unnoticed by Kenyans.

Prof Patricia Kameri-Mbote, one of the country’s most decorated legal scholars, on Wednesday made history by becoming the first woman, and only the sixth individual in the 49-year history of UoN, to receive a Higher Doctorate degree.

OTHER ARTICLES

UoN shared with the world what it takes to be awarded a higher Doctorate.

“When you hear of a higher Doctorate, this is the work that has gone into it. This Afternoon Prof Kameri Mbote is doing a public presentation of Doctor of Laws Thesis,” tweeted UoN.

Prof Kameri-Mbote has contributed to legal education institutions in the country and published widely in the areas of international law, environmental law, women’s rights and property rights.

Social media was awestruck by the volume of her thesis.

To qualify for the Higher Doctorate degree, candidates must among other requirements be holders of the Doctor of Philosophy or Doctor of Medicine degree from the institution or the Doctor of Philosophy degree from any other recognized university for at least five years standing.

Here are some of the reactions.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Relief for Esther Arunga as court releases her on parole...