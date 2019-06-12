Petty thief filmed snatching phone from matatu passenger – VIDEO





A video of a pedestrian snatching a phone from a passenger inside a public service vehicle has elicited mixed reactions from the online community.

The video shared by a tweep on social media captures the phone thief dressed in a black jacket walking casually between vehicles caught up in traffic along Muranga Road.

When he gets next to a Tripple (S) Service matatu sacco, the phone thief pretends to be walking past, before he suddenly turns around and snatches the phone from a passenger seated next to the window.

Nairobi iko na wenyewe… pic.twitter.com/gLs5vY3CaA — Little Finger ™ (@Chemortah) June 11, 2019

SHOCK REACTION

He then runs back in the same direction he came from as the motorist who filmed the incident reacts in shock.

The incident prompted Kenyans on Twitter to share their own experiences of phone theft on the streets of Nairobi.

“Huyo ako afadhali. Pale round about ya Muthurwa msee huchapwa kofi kwanza ndio aibiwe,” said @jmakiv.

“Hapo along Landhies ndio ufike stadi, watu huona moto kukiwa na jam,” wrote @Markus.

“Avoid kutumia phone this area pale OTC, pale wakulima area, Landhies rd, pale Kipande rd na around globe toward tao… Utajui hujui na vijana,” commented @BenardKaibe.

BAD EXPERIENCES

“Siri nikujua surrounding yako na usijisahau, if you must use the phone make sure iko kwa mkono na maskio iko on the aisle side of a mathree,” stated @simerwa.

“Same spot kwa Hannover (17B) kuna phone ilienda dirisha ikafungwa… .mschana wa wenyewe akajigonga kichwa kwa kioo akijaribu kutoa kichwa kuwika mwizi,” replied @pinto_goldie.

“Weeh I’ll never use my phone hizo ma area walai, nimelearn boss,” said @Robi.