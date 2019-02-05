Nairobi News

#ThickLadiesVsSlenderLadies leaves Kenyan men thirsty, confused

By MWENDE KASUJJA February 5th, 2019 1 min read

Kenyan men were on Tuesday overwhelmed on Twitter unable to decide who they fancy between thick and slender women.

The hashtag #ThickLadiesVsSlenderLadies became a top trend worldwide as various women flaunted their figures.

The Kenyan women who took part in the challenge served some hips and derrieres as the men liked and replied to tweet after tweet.

Thick women are according to the urban dictionary curvy, complete with hips, derrieres, full busts –and no bulging tummies- while slender women are plainly thin.

Internationally, thick versus slender was lit:

When the verdict was expected, men could not agree which type they liked more.

