Tenant in court for assaulting landlady who demanded rent

A rogue tenant who allegedly assaulted his landlady after she demanded rent was arraigned before Makadara law court on Tuesday.

Nelson Musundi is accused of beating up Vila Rotich on October 6 in Tassia, Embakasi causing her injuries.

Musundi is also accused of assaulting Haron Siele who came to rescue Rotich.

Siele sustained a deep cut on the face in scuffle with Musundi as he fought him to rescue Rotich.

Rotich had gone to ask Musundi to vacate after failure to pay two months’ rent when he became violent.

The two complainants reported the matter to police and on Tuesday sought help from members of public to apprehend Musundi and take him to Tassia Police patrol base.

In court, Musundi denied the charges before magistrate Steve Jalango.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh20, 000. Hearing of the case is set to start on February 17, next year.