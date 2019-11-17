Teenager gives birth while partying in a night club

A 19-year-old French lady on Monday gave birth while clubbing at the O’club on the Agde road in the southern French city of Toulouse, the capital of the Occitanie region.

According to French newspaper La Depeche, the club’s staff assisted with the birth. They then announced that the baby could have free entry to the club for life to mark the unusual moment.

The unidentified 19-year-old had been out partying until 5.30am on Monday when she suddenly went into labour.

The pregnant teenager had been invited to the club by a friend and reportedly did not consume any alcohol.

“It was 5.30am, the club was just closing. There wasn’t a lot of people left in the place and one of my members of staff came over to me and said ‘it’s urgent’,” club manager Marie-Helene told La Depeche.

“I could see that the woman was about to give birth. But we had to act quickly. A member of staff called the emergency medical line who talked us through what we had to do. The young woman didn’t seem too panicked but she was worried. Then the baby came out,” Marie-Helene said.

The owners are giving the baby free entry for life to celebrate the momentous experience but only when the baby turns the legal drinking age.