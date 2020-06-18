Teenage pregnancies: Magoha now blames porn sites

Porn lovers in Kenya are in for a rough ride ahead if Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has his way.

Prof Magoha, on Thursday, while addressing the media in Nakuru, vowed to start a campaign to lobby all the cabinet secretaries including President Uhuru Kenyatta to change the law and block all information related to pornography in the country.

“This takes me to my next point, which is that I have been crying like someone in the wilderness. It is about time parents took over control of their children. The issue of our girls and children and grandchildren getting pregnant as if all that we are thinking about is sex,” Prof Magoha said.

“I am going to lobby the cabinets in extension his Excellency the president so that they consider changing the law to block information related to pornography from being accessed by all and sundry in this country.”

He said countries that have blocked such information have seen a change in their culture.

Pornographic page

“I think it is wise and it is proper to call a spade a spade. Because you see when you are not thinking about sex and them someone opens the pornographic page then you start thinking about it and generating ideas,” Prof Magoha explained.

“By the way, why is that site accessible in Kenya, who needs it? Don’t tell us because it is accessible in the US then it should be accessible here. There are many countries both in Africa and Asian that have blocked it and their culture is better.”

The Education CS retaliated that it is the responsibility of parents to spend time with their children and teach them how to take care of their bodies.

“Parents who have given birth to girls should spend time with them and tell them that their bodies are their temple, and they have the power,” he said.

He says girls should not fall for sweet-nothings of lack of sleep from boys.

“They should not fall victims to someone who tells them they can’t sleep because of them, these guys fall asleep immediately when the girl leaves,” Prof Magoha said.