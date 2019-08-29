Teenage cancer warrior’s heartrending story moves Kenyans into action

Three cancer warriors on Wednesday night graced the Jeff Koinange Live show on Citizen TV to share their triumph story over the dreaded disease.

Among the guests was 13-year-old Bianca Wambui who is bravely fighting breast cancer.

The teenager shared her story, which moved many Kenyans.

Bianca had to drop out of school after she underwent an operation to remove one of her breasts.

The stigmatization from her fellow students was too much for her to handle.

“Niliacha kwenda shule kwa sababu ya watoto vile wanasema, wanasema huyu ana titi moja tusicheze na yeye,” Bianca said as she broke down.

After her breast was removed, Bianca never went for chemotherapy or radiotherapy because of financial constraints.

As the show continued, Jeff shared a paybill number to help Bianca raise funds for her cancer treatment and immediately the contributions started flowing in.

After just one hour, the amount contributed had hit Sh 2,442,500.

RESUME EDUCATION

An excited Jeff took to social media to thank everyone who sent in their contributions for the little cancer warrior.

“Thank you, Kenya! …Thank you for standing with Bianca Wambui. We have raised Ksh 2,442,500 in 1 hour! Thank you folks! Let’s keep contributing. Paybill: 918675 Account: Bianca Wambui,” Jeff tweeted.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris also pledged to take care of Bianca’s educational expenses.

From the start of the show Bianca had faith that she would get help, how that was to happen was not clear for her.

At the end of the show her faith moved the mountains and help came her way.

Now she can start her chemo and resume with her education.