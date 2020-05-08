‘Teen Republic’ presenter Martin Kimathi loses his dad

NTV’s Teen Republic presenter Martin Kimathi has taken a break to mourn the death of his father.

Kimathi announced the sad news on social media, saying his father died as a result of cardiac arrest.

“Hi guys. Yesterday my dad passed on as a result of cardiac arrest. I’ll be taking a break off social media to grieve however my management @moonsun_pictures will take over my social media as we continue to give you amazing content,” he said via Instagram.

The death of Kimathi’s father comes three years after he lost his mother.

Back then, Kimathi told Nairobi News that his mother used to be his biggest fan.

“She would literally skive work just to come and support me. Also, I know she would love to see me do a great job but I’ll never be the same again… I get flashbacks and memories of her but at the end of the day I have to be strong,” he said at the time.