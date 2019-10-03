Teen makes about-turn after shocking court with guilty plea to rape

A 19-year-old casual labourer charged with robbery with violence admitted to raping his victim but changed mind and denied the charges after members of public in court expressed shock.

Zakayo Musyoki allegedly ambushed the woman and violently robbed her of her phone valued at Sh3, 999 at knife-point in the wee hours of September 26 in Kahawa West.

He then dragged her into a roadside drainage where he raped her while threatening her with a knife.

Musyoki fled thereafter and the victim sought help from a bodaboda who took her to Maziwa police post. On the way, they spotted Musyoki and alerted a police officer.

EXHIBIT

The officer arrested the suspect and allegedly found him with the woman’s phone. The phone has been kept as an exhibit in the case.

The woman had gone to meet her husband who was traveling to Nairobi.

Musyoki denied the charges before Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

He was freed on a surety bond of Sh500,000. The case will be mentioned on October 16.