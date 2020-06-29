Tedd Josiah: My first marriage collapsed because I didn’t love my wife

Legendary Kenyan music producer Tedd Josiah has revealed the fine details of his failed first marriage, saying that he never loved his first wife.

In an interview on Unscripted With Grace on NTV, the 49-year-old also revealed that he entered his first marriage because of pressure, only to realise that he wasn’t actually in love with his first wife.

FAILED MARRIAGE

“I was in a space where I wasn’t ready to be a family man. I was breaking people more than I was building them and everything that I had built was false. You know how you grow up and you are told you are supposed to get married and live a certain way. I was just ticking boxes and then I realised I don’t even love this person,” Josiah said during the interview.

He also said there was no bond between him and his first wife, the mother of his two eldest children, and as such the marriage was bound to fail as he kept hurting her.

Things got worse in their troubled marriage after he was forced to relocate to the UK due to political repatriation during the 2007 disputed general elections.

At the time, he had produced Gidi Gidi Maji Maji’s hit song Unbwogable, a song that was widely used on political campaigns by the opposition at the time, which saw him receiving death threats.

As a result, he left behind a young broken family, losing touch with his eldest children, who are now teenagers.

SECOND CHANCE

Josiah says while he was abroad he realised his mistakes and he was always at pain for neglecting his children. This prompted him to work on fixing the mess in his life.

“I realised I wanted a second chance, I really wanted it. Now we have a bond with my kids, all three of them. I love them to bits. They spend a lot of time with me at home but because they are in their teens, I isolate them from social media because it can get a bit rough,” he said.

Upon his return from the sojourn in the UK, Josiah sought a second chance by marrying Regina Katar.

They had lived together for a few years before Katar passed on in 2017 after a short illness leaving him behind with a three-month-old daughter whom he has been raising all by himself todate.

Josiah, one of the pioneers of the urban Kenyan music, has since quit producing music to concentrate on his fashion business, a venture his late wife had keen and very passionate about.

Josiah now makes the Jokajok luxury bags.