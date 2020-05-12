Tecra Muigai to be laid to rest in private family ceremony

The late Tecra Wangari Muigai, the daughter to Keroche Breweries business couple, will be buried in Naivasha in a private family ceremony.

Tecra was the last-born daughter of Mr Joseph Karanja (Chairman, Keroche Breweries) and Mrs Tabitha Karanja (CEO, Keroche Breweries).

FINAL RESTING PLACE

In a media advert celebrating her life, the family said he final resting place will be in Naivasha, and the ceremony will be private.

“The Family of Tecra wishes to thank friends from far and wide for the deep outpouring of heartfelt condolences. Tecra’s interment will be held at a private family ceremony,” read part of the obituary.

The announcement detailed what kind of person Tecra was.

“She was passionate about her country Kenya and its people, and always advocated for equal opportunities for everyone,” the obituary read.

A familiar name among the family members is that of Tanzanian musician Ben Pol who is dating Tecra’s sister Anerlisa Muigai.

CAUSE OF DEATH

According to the obituary, Tecra was the sister-in-law to Ben Pol, which confirms reports that Anerlisa and Ben Pol are married.

News of Tecra’s death broke on May 2, 2020, after Keroche Breweries announced in a statement.

Until her death, Tecra worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director at Keroche Breweries.

Following her death, her boyfriend Omar Lali was arrested and is still in police custody as detectives continue with investigations on her death.

It was reported that Tecra was living with Lali in a private residence in Lamu where she fell from a staircase and injured herself.

She succumbed to her injures while receiving treatment in Nairobi Hospital.