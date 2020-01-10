Taxi driver’s whereabouts still unknown 10 months after he went missing

It is now 10 months since Mr Victor Sindani Masinde, a taxi driver, was last seen by his family.

On that day he drove out of his home in Juja, Kiambu county to take a passenger to Kitengela, never to return.

GONE MISSING

His wife, Ms Bibian Victor told Nairobi News that her husband quickly left the house, but promised to be back home early enough and have his breakfast.

“Immediately he got a client, he told me to go on preparing breakfast and promised me that he would be back. But this was never to be,” she said.

Bibian says she reported the disappearance of her husband of five years at Juja Police Station.

She claims the officers initially promised to help but that they have since been ignoring her.

“The police officers who at first promised to help have now turned theirs back on me and I’m all alone on this,” Ms Bibian said.

On the same day her husband left home, she tried calling him but his phone went unanswered.

INVESTIGATIONS

It is on the following day that she started looking for him.

She wonders why the police have never tracked her husband’s phone or even tried finding out the identity of his last client who requested to be taken to Kitengela.

“Who is this man that asked my husband to take him to Kitengela? That alone will assist in the investigations,” she said.

She claims no arrests have so far been made in connection to her husband’s disappearance.

In an earlier interview following Mr Masinde’s disappearance, Juja OCPD Alpha Matar told Nairobi News that investigations were on going.

“We have been sharing with the lady and investigations as we talk are ongoing,” the police boss said at the time.