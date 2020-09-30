Swiss family seeking answers to puzzling death of their Kenyan kin in Watamu

A screen grab from Zuri News of the late Abu Bakari's wife, Astrid Bakari, and his three daughters, who are seeking answers to his puzzling death in Watamu. PHOTO | COURTESY

A Swiss family from Winterthur is seeking answers to the mysterious death of their father in Watamu, Kenya.

Early last month, the family of Abu Bakari received shocking news from Kenya that their father, who had moved back to Watamu after his retirement early this year, was dead.

However, the many versions of the cause of his death raised more questions than answers.

Bakari’s widow, Astrid Bakari, says the family was told that he drowned under unclear circumstances.

“One version claimed that he was carried away by the tide, another claimed he was trying to rescue a friend who was drowning, while yet another claims that he broke a toe at the beach,” Mrs Bakari told ZüriNews.

Bakari’s family suspects foul play, since, they say, he was fit and healthy a few days before the incident and had even spoken to his family.

His wife suspects the death is connected to his pension payout that he had sent to Watamu.

She told Zürinews that her husband had received a payout of one Sh19.5 million (165,000 Swiss Francs) to which he gave a relative the full power of attorney.

PENSION PAYOUT

His three daughters have sworn to resolve his mysterious death.

Bakari, who was born in Watamu had lived in Winterthur for more than 35 years.

He worked for the Parks, Gardens and Open Spaces Department of the city of Winterthur (Stadtgärtnerei).

In January, he retired and returned home, only to pass on less than nine months later.