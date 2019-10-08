‘Sweetheart’ drives Bomet man to suicide

A 25-year-old man has committed suicide in Bomet County after a bitter exchange with his girlfriend in an apparent romantic relationship gone sour.

It comes as a high number of suicide cases have been reported in the county with some involving primary school pupils.

Anderson Kipyegon Koskei consumed herbicides before hanging himself at Kiptemenio village in Mogonjet sub location in Konoin constituency on Monday night.

“He hanged himself on a tree using a nylon piece of cloth. The body had no visible external injuries and there was no sign of struggle at the scene,” states a police report.

The area assistant chief Elijah Rotich, said the deceased was a casual labourer at the home of a local farmer, where his body was found dangling on a tree at around 10 pm.

RECOVERED

“Text messages (SMS) retrieved from his phone showed a passionate exchange with a person whose name was only saved as sweetheart,” states the report.

“A pair of sandals, a mobile phone, a small black torch, a small measuring cup, a quarter full plastic containing substances believed to be herbicides branded OSHO- D-AMINE recovered at the foot of the tree,” the police stated.

The body was moved to Kapkatet sub county hospital in the neighbouring Kericho county to await postmortem and subsequent release to the next of kin for burial.