Suspected gangster commits suicide after his accomplices are shot dead

A suspected gangster on Friday committed suicide after his accomplices were gunned down by the police after a botched robbery in Thika.

The 40-year-old man identified as Simon Kinyua is reported to have told his friends that he would kill himself on learning of the demise of his accomplices.

Confirming the incident, the area chief Nancy Gichuki said the deceased was suspected to be a member of a gang which had been involved in robbery in Central region.

In a another suicide case, 32-year-old man from Ngomongo village in Kirinyaga Central hanged himself in his house following domestic wrangles with his wife.

SUICIDE CASES

The death of the man, who has been identified as Daniel Mwaniki, is the third suicide incident to be reported in the area in less than a week.

In September, as the World today marked the World Suicide Prevention Day, data revealed that Central Kenya was leading in suicidal deaths, a factor that has been attributed to alcoholism, unemployment and poverty.

According to the data, Kirinyaga County recorded one suicidal death every day while Murang’a County was hard hit with four suicidal deaths each day.