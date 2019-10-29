Suspected bhang peddler narrates how police officers pulled his ‘balls’ in custody

A casual labourer on Monday denied charges of peddling bhang and accused police of torturing him while he was in custody before arraigning him on tramped up charges.

Patrick Kimani Muregi, who was arrested with 30 rolls of bhang with a street value of Sh600, claims the police brutally assaulted him in an effort to force him admit that he was hiding a gun.

TORTURED

Murengi said he was arrested on October 23 for stealing and taken to Huruma Police Station where he was tortured.

He says the police hanged him on metal bars with handcuffs while pulling his genitals forcing him to reveal whereabouts of the gun.

The suspect told Principal Magistrate Merisa Opondo of Makandara Law Courts that he pleaded with the cops to allow him call his father to take the officers to his room for a search.

“Instead of waiting for the door to be opened, they broke in but after failing to find the said gun, they carted away items they claimed I had stolen,” he told the court.

INJURIES

The accused further claims that following the failed police operation to retrieved the said gun, the officers vowed to implicate him and that is how the bhang peddling charges came about.

The accused also said he sustained injuries on his genitals, knees and hands and appealed to be taken to hospital.

Opondo ordered the suspect to be taken to Mbagathi Hospital urgently and summoned Huruma Police Station Commander to appear in court to respond to Murengi’s claims.

The accused was granted a Sh 30,000 cash bail. Hearing of the case starts on March 4, 2020.