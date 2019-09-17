Survey ranks Kenya 7th ‘most dangerous’ country to live in

A new survey done by InterNations, a global community and information site for people who live and work abroad and published by Forbes, has ranked Kenya the 7th ‘most dangerous’ country to live in, in the world.

The results are part of InterNations’s latest Exparts Insider Survey, a comprehensive report on what it’s like to live and work abroad in 64 countries around the world.

For the 2019 survey, InterNations polled 20,259 expats representing 182 nationalities and living in 187 countries or territories, covering topics such as quality of life, cost of living, personal finance and more.

According to the report, Nairobi is a more dangerous place to live in compared to Mogadishu, Syria, Tripoli, Baghdad, Bujumbura and Kabul in Afghanistan.

Majority of respondents complained that Kenyan streets feel unsafe and they cannot go out for walks freely as they wish as one has to be vigilant.

A Danish expat, according to Forbes, complained that walking around Kenyan streets is a ‘No’ for them and that they have to drive or be driven everywhere.

Another expert from Croatian said that foreigners in Kenya are easily conned, if not robbed as there already exists a notion among Kenyans that foreigners are wealthy.

TRAFFIC JAM

Police officers demanding bribe on non-existing charges was also mentioned as another contributor that has Kenya ranking so high on the most dangerous places to live.

“The roads are in an awful state, traffic is just terrible, and the city is dirty!” another expat said.

Brazil was ranked as the most dangerous country, with South Africa, which has recently been rocked by xenophobic attacks, coming second.

Nigeria was third while Peru came in fourth, India was fifth followed by Turkey and Argentina in that order.

Egypt, at position eight, is considered unsafe because of political instability while the Dominican Republic, at position nine, lacks security according to expats.

Colombia was ranked 10th with expats complaining of cases of robbery and personal safety.