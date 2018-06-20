PHOTO | COURTESY

An upgrade of the sex robot Samantha is packed with a new surprise for men; it can say no to sex.

Makers of sex robot say the latest version has the capacity to decline the opportunity for sex, meaning it offers a more real-life scenario to users.

The upgraded Samantha has hidden sensors under her skin, giving her the capacity to respond to affection in a similar way to a real-life human.

A micro-computer inside her plastic skull can also remember previous “interactions” with her “employer” to improve future experiences.

She can also be switched between “family”, “romantic” and “sex” settings, including an ultra-raunchy “extra naughty” level depending what the user has in mind for the evening.