Suicide cases escalate as three men take their own lives





Three men are said to have committed suicide on Sunday and Monday at different counties.

In Nairobi, a man was found by his brother on Monday night in Easthleigh with his intestines on the floor and a bloody knife next to his body.

According to police report, the 49-year-old man, who lived with his brother, is believed to have fatally stabbed himself, although no suicide note found at the scene.

Police are also investigating if there was any foul play.

SUICIDE RATE

In Machakos county, it was reported that a 31-year-old man committed suicide in his house located at Mumbuni location.

The man was found hanging from the roof of his house with a suicide note indicating that he took his life as a result of depression.

In another incident, a 33-year-old man was found by his brother hanging from the roof of his house on Sunday in Nandi county. No suicide note was found.

Last year, the World Population Review ranked Kenya at position 114 among 175 countries with the highest suicide rate.

SUICIDE CASES

The World Population Review in the survey stated that Kenya’s suicide rate is at least 6.5 suicides per 100,000 people, a figure echoed by the World Health Organisation.

The number of suicides reported in Kenya rose by 58 per cent between 2008 and 2017 to reach 421, official data reveal.

Although the number of suicide cases has been rising since 2008, the data show the lowest incidents were recorded in 2010 at 75 cases.

The report also shows that more men are likely to commit suicide than women. Out of the 421 suicide cases in 2017, 330 involved men.