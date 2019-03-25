Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

LifeMust Read

Suicide or freak accident? The puzzling death of 8-year-old boy

By Hilary Kimuyu March 25th, 2019 1 min read

There are conflicting reports on how a class two pupil was found dead with a rope tied around his neck in Ikonyero village, Lurambi Constituency, Kakamega County.

On Sunday, the body of the 8-year-old boy was found dangling from the roof of their outdoor bathroom by children who were playing near the bathroom.

According to the boy’s mother, she was alerted by one of her children that her son had hanged himself.

“Mimi niliitwa na mdogo yake akanieleza ya kwamba Frank ameanguka na tumekata kamba,” the mother explained.

INVESTIGATIONS

But according to the boy’s father, Fredrick Okoti, his son died when a rope he was playing with slipped around his neck and strangled him.

The father claims that his son had tied the rope on a piece of wood in a temporary structure used by the family as a bathroom and was trying to swing back and forth when tragedy struck.

The body of the minor was taken to Kakamega County Teaching and Referral mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

The police have already started investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Prezzo’s ex-girlfriend Amber Lulu elopes with video...

About the author

Hilary Kimuyu

Hilary Kimuyu been a journalist with the Nairobi News since 2015 reporting on crime, entertainment, tech and any other issues that are of interest. View all posts

Also read