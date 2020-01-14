Student who reported to school with only two bar soaps can now afford a smile

Levis Otieno Rabah, the Form One student who reported to his new school with only two bars of soap and a metallic box, can now go through his studies with no worries after Kenyans joined hands to raise funds to aid his education.

Rabah was accompanied by his mother on Monday as he reported to Kanga High School in Migori County.

Kenyans, led by Milele FM Radio presenter Jalang’o, came out to offer both financial and emotional support to the boy.

A local supermarket offered to supply the student with shopping for his first term in school, while others chipped in with financial contributions for his school fees.

“God bless each person who has tried their best to put a smile on the boy’s face. We wish him the very best. This is emotional to me because I also have a brother who is still at home due to lack of fees and the requirements. But to anyone out there going through the same thing, I pray that God may open doors for you,” wrote jay_baibe.

“Any way he can be reached pls? Say parents contacts?” asked Millie Kirui.

“This young man is destined for greatness, the Principal Kanga boys, may God bless you for the kind heart of admitting even minus anything your reward is on the way sir. Blessings,” tweeted @paullynavs.

“This is tearing; which way is the best? send to his mom or to school direct? I can see he’s got no beddings,” wrote Mireri Zed.

“All the boy had was hope that things will work out irrespective of the situation. We always receive blessings in ways that we never imagined. God bless you Jalang’o and all those willing to assist,” commented Spencer Ogutu.