State House to compensate vlogger for using his footage without consent

A travel vlogger, who claims State House used some of his footage in a Madaraka Day documentary without giving him credit, says the government has committed itself to compensating him.

Rajvir Sion, who goes by the name Adventure Singh, had raised complaints after his footage was used in a government documentary on Monday as the country celebrated Madaraka Day.

COMPENSATION

‘The guys from State House Media reached out to me and we are now in talks and see how I can be compensated,” Sion said.

Through Adventure Singh on YouTube and on Instagram, Sion travels to different places in Kenya and recommends travel destinations that are ideal for weekend getaways and vacations.

His YouTube vlogs attract thousands of viewers every month.

To generate content for his vlog Sion often travels as a backpacker with a shoestring budget and sleeps in hostels or backpackers hotels. Mostly he uses public transport in his travels.

Amended Copyrights Acts of 2001, section 35 – 3 (d) states that distributing, importing, broadcasting or making available to public, protected worked, records or copies from which electronic rights management information has been removed or has been altered without the authority of the right holder is illegal.

“Take note that it is an offence to distribute, transmit, stream, broadcast or make available to the public copyright works without the authority of the rights holders,” according to Kecobo Executive Director Edward Sigei.

Articles 11 and 40 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 places obligation on the government of Kenya to support, promote and protect the intellectual property rights of the people of Kenya.