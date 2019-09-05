Starving man arrested in Tharaka Nithi while cooking his dog

They say a dog is man’s best friend. But one John Munene, a resident of Maara Sub County, Tharaka Nithi County took this popular adage literally when he decided to slaughter his dog and cook it for a meal.

Police arrested Mr Munene on Thursday at his home in Karimba area following a tip off by members of the public who had witnessed the incident.

Questioned, Mr Munene claimed that he opted to slaughter his only dog due to hunger noting that he had gone for three days without food and was ashamed of always knocking doors in neighbours’ houses begging for food.

“I was preparing the dog meat to eat with the small ugali that I had already cooked,” said Mr Munene.

The middle aged man will spend the night at Chogoria Police Station and arraigned in a Chuka court on Friday morning.

The law states that a person found guilty of cruelty against animals is liable to a fine not exceeding Sh2,000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three months or to both.

Mr Nicholas Mutembei, a resident told the media that the act shocked the villagers and that it was the first one in the area.

There is hunger in various parts of the county following prolonged drought that has also led to drying of rivers and death of livestock.