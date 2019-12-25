Spending Christmas in the city? Here are some fun places you can go to

If you chose to spend the Christmas in Nairobi, well, you are in for some treat, since some fun action will still be going on in a few places.

There are various outdoor place you can go to have fun with family and friends.

Here are few you could try out:

1. Nature walk at the Nairobi National Park – Located just a few minutes away from the capital’s CBD, you can enjoy nature’s beauty and wildlife at the Nairobi National Park.

2. Go hiking at Karura Forest – This is a good outdoor activity for anyone who loves nature. Whether a couple, a family or a group of friends you can hike in the forest and take cool pictures.

3. A picnic at Uhuru Park – If you are looking at getting the real feal of the city then this is the place to be. Located just at the heart of the city, this is an ideal place for couples and family. The park also offers fun activities for children like slides and boat rides.

4. Go karting – Christmas does not just have to be about eating and drinking all day. You can spruce up things by adding activities like Karting that will keep everyone energized.

5. Visit the Nairobi National Museum – This can be both educative and fun. You learning about Kenya’s history while taking a nature trail.

6. Go ice skating at Panari Sky Centre- For those looking for new adventures, you can try out your ice skating skills. It is also fun way of exercising to keep the body fit.

7. Go to the cinemas – This is another cool way of spending Christmas. Instead of just staying indoors you can treat yourself to a block buster movie.

8. Splash Water World – Located on Langata Road, it is a fun place for the children and those young at heart to enjoy swimming and their amazing water slides.

9. Visit the Mamba Village – This is crocodile sanctuary that will sure give you a great indoor and outdoor experience. Other animals found on the farm include ostrich, giraffes and rabbits.

10. Indoor rock climbing at Diamond Plaza – This is for those looking for something really unique. Whether you are a professional or a first timer, young or old, Blue Sky Climbing Gym located on Diamond Plaza will offer a great opportunity for indoor rock climbing for fun or practice.