Special Valentine’s treat for Butere man who cycled all the way to Kabarak to bury Moi

It was a Valentine’s Day like no other for the 76-year-old man who rode a bicycle for four days from Kakamega to Kabarak in Nakuru County to attend the late Mzee Daniel arap Moi’s burial.

This is after Nairobi governor Mike Sonko showered him with gifts on Valentine’s Day to appreciate him.

Nathan Ambuti’s passion and affection for Kenya’s second president, which saw him travel on his bicycle and sleep in the cold, turned into a blessing after Sonko rewarded him with a new and insured motorcycle and a posho mill.

The governor took to his Facebook page on February 14 and revealed that he had finally gotten in touch with the man who had requested for assistance to start his own business in his Butere home.

“Today my family donated a Posho Mill machine which he requested from me to start his own business in Butere, it’s a desiel powered machine which can Mill with electricity and Desiel. We have already fueled his machine and ready to Mill,” read Sonko’s post.

“We also bought a motor bike to facilitate his easy movement. Which is full tank, paid insurance, helmet,and all safety gear. We wish Mzee Nathan all the best,” wrote the county boss.

Sonko said he was touched by the elderly man’s adoration of Moi, who ruled Kenya for 24 years, prompting him to make a treacherous journey of four days and across three counties on his bicycle to attend his burial.

“Watu wangu, niliguzwa sana na hii story 76-year-old Mzee Nathan Ambuti who for his obvious adoration of the late 2nd President H.E. Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi cycled for 4 days all the way from Kakamega to Kabarak, Nakuru County to attend his State Funeral dressed in a KANU-flag tie,” he said.

The governor had days earler appealed to his followers to assist him get in touch with the man he christened “self-made peace ambassador for Kenya,” in order to save him the agony of returning to his home the same way he came.

“I noted that as he did not have any money for a hotel room, he would sleep on verandahs and then resume safari the next day. I can’t imagine how this “self-made peace ambassador for Kenya” will make his way to his home back in Butere,” Sonko posted then.