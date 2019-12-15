South Sudanese model Aweng Chuol marries girlfriend – PHOTOS

South Sudanese model Aweng Chuol got married to her fiancée Alexis only weeks after the couple got engaged.

An excited Aweng shared pictures from the colourful private wedding on social media to announce their matrimony.

The model was born at Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana before relocating to Sydney, Australia at the age of seven.

The 21-year-old New York-based model is a law student when she is not strutting the runways of the fashion capitals of the world.

Aweng took to her Twitter page to share a photograph of herself and her wife and captioned it, ‘Married my best friend today. I am. GEEKED’

Married my best friend today. I am . GEEKED. pic.twitter.com/h515Bp4vhl — awengchuol (@awengchuol) December 12, 2019

The couple’s private matrimonial ceremony took place on December 12.

“We got married. We had three people in the room with us. And four people at the entire ceremony. It was for us. But wanted to share my happiness with y’all,” Aweng

We got married. Go soft. We had three people in the room with us. And four people at the entire ceremony. It was for us. But wanted to share my happiness with y’all — awengchuol (@awengchuol) December 13, 2019

Aweng announced her engagement to Alexis late last month.