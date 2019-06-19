Why Sonko is offering Sh40k for video of this woman on top of kanjo pickup





Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is offering a reward of Sh40,000 to anyone who can produce a video which captured the events that took place during the arrest of a breastfeeding hawker.

In the video, which went viral on Tuesday, the woman is seen cradling her infant on top of a patrol pickup owned by Nairobi county government, before she starts breastfeeding.

She claims she was harassed by the officers and was only staging a protest to get her goods back.

EVIDENCE

The incident took place outside the fire station along Tom Mboya Street and attracted a crowd.

Now Sonko says investigations into the incident have commenced but he requires more evidence on details of what took place between the woman and the askaris.

“I’m still disturbed by this case which we are still investigating for our necessary action and dismissal of the officers involved. I’m appealing to whoever has a video clip of how this poor woman was arrested and made to sit on top of this kanjo van,” Sonko said in a Facebook post.

VAN DRIVER’S ACCOUNT

“The allegations are that she was arrested, roughed up, tear gassed and later taken to be locked up at central police station,” the governor further said.

Sonko also gave details of the van driver’s account of the incident.

“The driver says the vehicle was parked near the fire station as officers went for lunch, when they came back they found the woman breastfeeding juu ya roof ya gari. I’m trying to establish huyu mama alipanda vipi juu ya gari ya kanjo kama alikuwa ananyonyesha na kama mtu ako na video please send to 0722886600/0722156700. Reward 40k,” the governor said.