Sleepless nights in Ngara as notorious gangsters unleash terror on residents

An aerial view of a section of Ngara Estate in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

An aerial view of a section of Ngara Estate in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE





Residents of Nairobi’s Ngara estate are living in fear of a criminal gang which has been terrorising them.

Residents who spoke to Nairobi News said that for the last one month the gang has been giving them sleepless nights.

They said gangsters are young men aged below the age of 21 who usual prowl the estate armed with knives and other crude weapons.

“Their areas of operation are Kwa Soko, around garages. Their operations start as early as 6pm,” said Mr Lameck Kimani who is an area resident.

Early this week, Mr Christopher Njuguna Marundu, 23, was attacked by the gang who pounced on him with crude weapons.

Mr Marundu told the police that the gang made away with his valuables.

ROBBED

“They did it so fast and ran away leaving me to fight for my life. It took the intervention of good Samaritans who assisted me get to a nearby hospital,” he said.

A report filed at Ngara Police Post under OB number 07/08/2020 revealed that the gang was armed with screw-drivers and machetes.

Mr Marundu’s P3 report revealed that he sustained injuries on his head, neck and upper limbs.

Investigations by Nairobi News have revealed that the criminal gang’s favoured hideout is Ngara market where they retreat for the night after traders have left.

BURGLARY

The gangsters are also known to attack people who cross the bridge that links Ngara and River road.

A month ago, an angry mob cornered a suspected burglar who had been breaking into houses and is believed to have been a part of the gang.

The suspect, only identified as Abdul, was rescued from the mob by police officers attached to Pangani Police Station.

Residents are now now appealing to the police to round up this criminal gang that has been causing mayhem in the area.