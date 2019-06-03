Six teenagers linked to 9-year-old boy’s gruesome murder arrested

Police officers load the body of a 9-year-old boy from a bush at Shikhungula village in Kakamega on June 2, 2019. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE

Police officers load the body of a 9-year-old boy from a bush at Shikhungula village in Kakamega on June 2, 2019. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE





Six teenagers are being held in police custody over the kidnapping and and gruesome murder of a 9-year old boy in Kakamega County.

The boy went missing while on his way to attend madrassa at a nearby Mosque a few days before his body was found on Saturday dumped in a thicket in Shitungu village.

The mother of the boy said a stranger had called her demanding a Sh50,000 ransom before he could set him free.

RANSOM DEMAND

On Saturday police officers arrested the six suspects aged between 16 and 18 years, among them the suspected caller who demanded for ransom.

According to police, the victim’s body was found on Saturday after one of the suspects led them to the scene.

The body was found hidden in a ditch covered partially with soil.

The police said the body had a deep slit on the neck, possibly inflicted using a sharp object.