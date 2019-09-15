Shock as woman’s acid-burnt body is discovered inside her house

The body of a middle-aged woman drenched in acid was on Friday discovered at her home in Kisumu.

The discovery came after neighbours spotted a two-year-old baby crawling out of the house with blood stained clothes.

Neighbours at Sinyolo village, North Kapuonja immediately informed the area chief of the shocking incident.

“After seeing the baby, the neighbours discovered the decomposing body of the mother. They immediately informed me,” said West Kisumu Chief Mary Adhiambo.

The body of the woman, who is believed to be a teacher from Ulalo Primary School, was found covered with a blanket.

The woman had lived in the area for slightly more than eight months having been posted to the school in January.

Police suspect that the woman was strangled and burnt with acid on Thursday night.

According to Neighbours, they saw a man whom the woman had introduced as her boyfriend, leave the home on Friday morning carrying a black bag.

Police are now looking for the said man.

The victim’s body was moved to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu awaiting postmortem.