Shock as nine year old boy hangs himself

A 9-year-old Class Two boy at Mukuuni Primary School in Tharaka-Nithi County has allegedly committed suicide by hanging on a tree using a rope.

Morgan Mwenda was left at home by his mother in the company of his elder sister but after some time he disappeared and later his lifeless body was found dangling from a branch of a tree behind their house. The incident happened at around 11am.

According to deceased’s father, Royford Mutembei, the boy did not show any sign of depression and that they were shocked when they were called and informed of the incident.

LOOKED JOVIAL

“Their mother left the boy playing with his sister and could not suspect that such an incident could happen because he looked jovial,” said Mr Mutembei.

Chuka Sub County Police Commander Joseph Kavoo said that they had launched investigations to establish the events that led to such a young boy committing suicide.

“This is a rare incidence and we will thoroughly investigate to establish what pushed such a young boy to take his life,” said Mr Kavoo.

Mukuuni chief, Kenneth Murithi said such an incidence had not occurred in the area before and asked parents to keenly observe the behaviour of their children irrespective of the age and advise them accordingly.

The body was taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.