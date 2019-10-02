Shock as Murang’a family wakes up to crosses outside their house

Police in Mathioya, Murang’a County are investigating a bizarre incident where a family Tuesday woke up to find crosses planted in their compound and heaps of human waste spread all over.

The writings on one cross indicated that it had been taken from a dead relative’s grave while the other had no markings.

Both of them were planted near the doors of an elderly couple who live in the homestead.

SHOCKED

According to Priscilla Nyakiiga, she opened her door in the morning only to be met by the crosses, a discovery she said shocked her.

“At first I thought I was dreaming when I saw the two crosses. I scratched my eyes again and confirmed that there were two crosses planted just outside our home. One belonged to my in-law while the other had no writings. Upon approaching the cross I was attracted by the buzzing sound of houseflies and when I walked closer I saw heaps of human waste around our home. We are now living in fear because this could be a signal of more dangerous and weird things to happen,” the granny said.

ARREST CULPRITS

Mr Stanley Kagunda, 73, said he could not believe his eyes after seeing the two crosses and has called on the police to speed up investigations and bring the culprits to book.

“We fear that this could be a death threat and we urge the detectives to carry out investigations to unravel the mystery of the man or woman who uprooted the cross from the graveyard of a relative and brought it to my home. We are now having sleepless nights,” Mr Kagunda said.

LAND FEUD

Kiriti Location Chief Douglas Kihara said the family is embroiled in a protracted land tussle, which he suspects could have contributed to the bizarre incident.

“The family has been embroiled in a land row with some children supporting their mother and others supporting the father over inheritance and this could have contributed to the weird incident. All members of the family have been summoned to record statements at Kiriani Police Station even as investigations continue,” he said.

Some locals associated the incident with sorcery and witchcraft.

The crosses were later removed in a ceremony conducted by clergymen from the AIPCA church who took them away.