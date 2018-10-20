PHOTO | FILE

A 72 year old man in Tikri, Uttar Pradesh village, India was last week ‘stoned to death’ by monkeys.

According to police the man, identified as Dharampal Singh, had been collecting pieces of dry wood for a religious ceremony when he was attacked by a group of the monkeys.

The primates are said to have thrown a pile of bricks from a nearby dilapidated building at the man, hitting his head and chest and causing him serious injuries.

Krishnapal Singh, a brother to the deceased, said the monkeys are the real culprits.

“Monkeys threw more than 20 brinks at Dharampal on Thursday. He was hit on the head, chest and legs. Thrown from a a height, the bricks were enough to kill him.

The deceased later succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

Villagers have previously complained about the aggressive primates which have been causing security concern in the area. However, authorities are said to have been ignoring their plight because the primates are a protected species.