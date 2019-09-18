Shock as angry youth sets woman’s body ablaze before her burial – VIDEO

A village in Bumula, Bungoma county has been left in shock after the body of a 52-year-old woman and the coffin she was set to be buried in was set ablaze by youths over witchcraft claims.

Evalyne Simiyu’s burial had been scheduled for Tuesday, but a group of rowdy youth, believed to be boda boda riders, descended on her coffin and burnt her body.

About two months ago, Simiyu was assaulted and injured by unknown people and her house set ablaze over claims that she was practicing witchcraft.

Following the incident, she had been admitted in hospital until she succumbed to her injuries.

After her death, her family went about preparing for the burial, which ended up in the shocking incident.

WITCHCRAFT

The youth responsible for the incident claimed the deceased had a hand in the death of her co-wives and seven children.

They believe the family did not die a natural death but it was an act of witchcraft.

According to the Deputy County Commissioner John Tanui, the family had been warned of holding the burial without security personnel.

“The family defied our orders that they should not remove the body from the mortuary without the presence of the police,” Tanui said.