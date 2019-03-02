Shock as 19-year-old commits suicide after killing his girlfriend

Villagers is Kimeswon village on Friday woke up to the shocking news of double homicide after a 19-year-old man killed his girlfriend, then committed suicide.

The two are said to have quarreled after Peter Lang’at, suspected his girlfriend, Mercy Chepkurui, was having an affair with her former lovers.

According to a neighbor, Lang’at had promised to marry and start a family with Mercy in the coming month.

The two have only stayed together for the last three days, although there were in a relationship for the last one year.

MURDER BY STRANGULATION

“The man was angered after he allegedly discovered his girlfriend, whom he had promised to marry, was involved with other men. He strangled her and later killed himself,” said James Sang, a neighbour

Another neighbour said he was attracted to the house the two were staying in after he heard a commotion only to stumble on the body of Chepkurui lying near the door of the house while Lang’at’s body was dangling from one of the roof beams.

A mobile phone was recovered next to the body of the girl. A letter, believed to have been written by the boyfriend, was also recovered from the crime scene.

ATTEMPTED POISONING

In the letter, the young man claims the girl had tried to poison him over unclear reasons.

According to the note, Chepkurui allegedly served the man with poisoned food which he did not consume.

The two bodies were taken to Molo Sub-County Hospital mortuary for postmortem as the police begin investigating into the matter

“We have launched investigations into the crime, as we conduct the autopsy,” said Kuresoi OCPD Hesbon Kadenge.