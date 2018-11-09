Sh100k to hire fiancé? Cheeky ad goes viral

A cheeky Kenyan has left the online community in stitches after coming up with what he sees as the solution for single women dreading tough questions from relatives during family gatherings in the festive season.

The poster shared by a Facebook user advertises Omwami and Omera Boyfriends Limited, who are hiring out “Christian boyfriends” to interested women during the holiday season.

Their motive is to help women avoid nagging questions from their aunts on when they will be changing their single status.

“Are you tired of your family and lousy aunties asking when you will get married or where your fair share of a God fearing Christian boyfriend is during family gatherings? Worry no more you can hire one today. We have got you covered with tall, dark, handsome and God fearing gentleman,” reads the ad.

REGULAR AND VIP

The services come in two packages: Regular and VIP. The regular package costs Sh50,000 and you will have the man for five hours who will tell emotional background story on how the two of you met at a church retreat and will take two social media pictures of the couple together.

The VIP will cost Sh100,000 that includes being together all day with matching outfits, with the man telling a strong background story. He will also tell a few Christian jokes, offer to pray at meal times, have some PDA (holding hands a peck on the cheeks).

“Begin to minister at the table, quote scriptures, speak in tongues, mention how God fearing the lady is, and offer your younger brothers a few manly advice on hard work,” adds the poster.

Payment is done upfront via mobile money transfer although the poster does not carry the number where the money is to be sent.

In a WhatsApp conversation with the maker of the cheeky ad, and which was seen by Nairobi News, he says it was a joke that went too far. He said he did not think it would go viral.