Sex escapade almost gets two teenagers lynched by angry villagers

Two teenagers accused of engaging in sex on Wednesday narrowly escaped being lynched by an irate mob in Lalagin village in Litein town, Bureti sub-county after they were nabbed by villagers.

According to an eye witness, the girl was seen entering a house occupied by a teenage boy at around 8pm on Tuesday and neighbours became suspicious when she did not leave the house immediately but opted to spend the night there.

ARRESTED

The boy is known to sell ‘kangumus’ in the village.

Confirming the incident, Bureti sub-county police commander Felician Tengeye said area assistant chief and police officers rushed to the scene to calm down the angry members of the public following a tip off from a villager at 10am.

She added that the two minors were arrested and escorted to Litein police station where, upon interrogation, the 17-year-old boy disclosed that he completed his primary school education last year and opted to engage in making and selling ‘kangumus’ to meet his basic needs after his mother failed to raise school fees to send him to secondary school.

“Despite the two teenagers confessing that they did not engage in sex we will escort them to hospital for medical examination to confirm, ” said Ms Tengeye.

PRE-MARITAL SEX

Tengeye said she had contacted the parents of the two teenagers and the children’s department to offer appropriate counseling and monitoring of the minors in their respective schools.

“It is sad and unfortunate that parents are not monitoring their children’s movements or activities. Parents ought to take full responsibility of their children and counsel teenagers about the consequences of engaging in pre-marital sex and instill in them good values,” she said.

In an interview, the father of the teenage girl said his 16-year-old daughter, who is a Form Two student at Getarwet Day Secondary School, had gone to stay with her grandmother during the school holidays and promised to come home after completing some school assignment.

“My 16 year-old daughter is my first child. She opted to go and stay with her grandmother at Getarwet village soon after schools closed for the second term holidays. I called her yesterday since I wanted her to come and spend time with her two siblings but she told me she had some school assignment which she wanted to complete before travelling back home today,” said the father.