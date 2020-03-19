Senator Cheruiyot in self-quarantine after attending Murkomen’s bash

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot says he is self-quarantining at home, a fortnight after visiting the Emirates Stadium in London.

The youthful Senator made the announcement on Twitter. “I am well and relaxing at home in self-quarantine. Got a few more days to run,” he explained.

He also thanked his friends for support.

“Appreciating all phones and texts. Not able to respond to all of them.”

Cheruiyot was in attendance at the Arsenal stadium in London when coach Mikel Arteta’s side beat West Ham 1-0 in an English Premier League match on March 7.

He later posted a photo of himself at the 60,000-seater stadium and even lauded French striker Alexandre Lacazette who scored the lone goal.

Soon after, Arteta tested positive for coronavirus and the club postponed two league matches against Manchester City and Brighton before the league cancelled all fixtures in the competition altogether.

The government has since announced that all Kenyans returning home from overseas trip must self-quarantine for 14 days.

And in an interesting turn of events, Cheruiyot is known to have attended the birthday party of Senate’s Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen where he interacted with close to a dozen people including senior politicians and their families.

Murkomen had himself said some MPs were on the same flight as Kenya’s patient 4 from London to Kenya.