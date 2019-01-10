Senator barred from evicting wife from posh Runda home





The High Court has ordered the preservation of properties jointly owned by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and his estranged wife Marianne Kitany, pending the determination of a case she has filed.

At the same time, Justice John Onyiego barred Mr Linturi from interfering with Ms Kitany’s stay at their matrimonial property in Runda, pending the hearing of the case.

The court noted that she was violently evicted from the home, while the case was pending.

The court, through the Deputy Registrar, went to the home and confirmed that she was residing there.

CUSTOMARY MARRIAGE

Kitany told the court that they were married under Meru customary law on April 16, 2016, followed by ceremonies conducted later in December of that year.

Before getting married, they had cohabited in her house in Kileleshwa.

She said that through lawyer Danstan Omari, they bought the Mae Ridge Villa property in 2015 and the architectural drawings were in her name and that she supervised the construction. She also contributed to the construction of the rural home at Maua in Meru.

Mr Linturi, through Muthomi Thiankolu, denied marrying her and maintained that he was married to another woman. He allegedly met her in 2013 and she asked him to accommodate her temporarily in one of his houses.

He claimed to have accommodated her on compassionate grounds after she lost her job in 2017 and denied introducing her to his family members as a wife.