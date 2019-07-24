School suspends girls who planned to poison classmate in row over boyfriend

Three students of Makueni Girls High School, who are suspected of attempting to poison their classmate in a row over a boyfriend, have been suspended.

The Form 2 students, all aged 15, had conspired to lace their classmate’s lunch meal using an assortment of chemicals they had stolen from their school laboratory, according to the school deputy principal, Dorcas Nzioka.

She learned about the scheme on Thursday.

EVIL PLOT

“However, the plan failed when the executor refused to execute it leading to a quarrel among themselves,” said Makueni Sub-county police commander, Timothy Maina.

One of the girls revealed the evil plot to a school prefect who escalated the matter to the school administration.

The girls wanted to punish their classmate for allegedly snatching a boyfriend from one of them. The boy in question schools at the neighbouring Makueni Boys High School.

ARRESTED

The school deputy principal reported the matter to the police who arrested the girls for questioning. The girls were not locked up at the station. The police instead referred the matter back to the school administration for alternative dispute resolution.

On Wednesday, Ms Nzioka said that the school was handling the matter. She refused to divulge more details about the matter.

A highly placed police source privy to the girls’ case told the Nation in confidence, since his rank does not allow him to speak to reporters, that the school had suspended the girls.